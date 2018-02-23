3rd annual Dylan Poche Memorial Bass Tournament held next month

For the third year, the Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Bass Tournament will be held on Toledo Bend Lake at the Cypress Bend Boat Launch.

The tournament will be held on Saturday, March 24. Fishing begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Anglers are asked to return by 4 p.m.

Registration must be done from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 23 at Toledo Town Tackle or on the morning of March 24 from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. The entry fee is $150 for a team or an individual.

First place prize is $7,000.

In January 2016, Poche was fatally stabbed at the Cypress Bend Boat Launch. Andrew Jacob Wallace pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of Dylan Poche and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

According to Poche's family, more than 80 boats signed up for the first tournament. Proceeds will benefit the Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Foundation, Inc. a 501(C)(3) non-profit.

