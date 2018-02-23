New information on prayer in schools lawsuit against Bossier Schools

Emotions are still running high about the legal battle over prayer inside Bossier Parish schools.

Now that the issue is heading to the courts we're learning more about how it got to the point of a lawsuit against the district. Prayer and other religious activities have not stopped in Bossier Parish Schools despite several letters written to the school district asking them to stop, at least according to the group Americans United for Separation of Church and State.

"Events that were held in churches, prayer at graduation, prayer over the loudspeaker at football games. And then the other violations," explained Eric Rothschild, the group's attorney in the case.

He also told us that when the district never responded to their letters they filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of four parents.

In response, the school board released a statement saying it is quote:

In the process of updating and supplementing its policies to ensure full legal compliance across the school district and is scheduling mandatory in-service training for all administrators, teachers and coaches on the policies and underlying laws.

"I am heartened to see that the school district is committing to changes. and I am looking forward to finding out what those are," Rothschild said.

But he added that it remains unclear if that means the religious activity has ceased altogether.

Bossier Schools have said there will be no further comments at this time.

People in the community have some strong reactions of their own to this school prayer legal battle. And many of the remarks are remarkably similar.

Local parent Mindy Crouch said, "To tell the kids that they can't pray before class starts or before they eat their meal or whatever is wrong."

She's not alone. Fellow parent Ross Jordan agreed.

"Well, I think they've taken God out of the schools and look what's happened to the schools," Jordan said.

"I think if we want to continue to be blessed by God we gotta show our appreciation," said Fletcher Booth.

The district now has 20 days to respond to the lawsuit in federal court from that date. It was filed on February 7.

Rothschild said he hopes to learn more specifics soon and whether or not to end this legal dispute before it ever goes to court.

