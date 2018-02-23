Shreveport-Bossier prepares for possible flooding by Red River

City officials from both Bossier and Shreveport are preparing for the worst as the threat of rising water grows throughout the ArkLaTex. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

City officials from both Bossier and Shreveport are preparing for the worst as the threat of flooding continues to grow throughout the ArkLaTex.

The forecasted crest for the Red River is expected to reach 31 feet by late Monday, just near moderate flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials are also monitoring the water level at Lake Bistineau in Bossier, which is predicted to crest at 144 feet by March 3.

During a meeting between the Bossier Sheriff, Bossier City Mayor and other city officials, they have listed area waterways as no-wake zones and are asking boats to use caution on the water.

People who live on Lake Bistineau are asked to move boats from their boathouses as a precautionary measure.

Also, people in South Bossier are urged to be prepared to move their livestock to higher ground in the event of possible flooding, according to city officials.

Over in Shreveport, Mayor Ollie Tyler announced C. Bickham Dickson, Hamel and the dog park will be closed Friday afternoon until further notice.

This is a precautionary effort in anticipation of being impacted by the rising floodwater along the river.

“We want to ensure the safety of our citizens,” said Mayor Tyler. “We are taking every precaution to prevent any incidents that could put citizens in harm’s way.”

Shreveport Police and Fire Departments will monitor flood-prone areas, particularly those that have been impacted by floods in the past.

Sandbags are available in both Shreveport and Bossier City throughout the weekend:

3825 Old Mansfield Road, Shreveport, 8 a.m – 8 p.m.

410 Mayfield Street, Benton, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

3223 Old Shed Road, Bossier City, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

