Blaze destroys 2 apartments, damages others at ETX building

Several people lost their home Friday afternoon after a massive blaze burned an apartment complex in Texarkana, Texas.

Firefighters were called just after 6 p.m. to the Brookhaven Apartments in the 500 block of Blake Street in regards to a kitchen fire.

Crews on the scene say the two apartments on the second floor were fully involved in flame by the time firefighters showed up.

The two units below were damaged by smoke and water, according to crews on the scene.

Luckily, no one was injured, but the entire apartment complex is without power.

Everyone in the building has been evacuated and crews are assessing the scene to see if it is safe for them to return home.

Firefighters say families live in these apartments.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.