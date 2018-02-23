Meet the Team: Kalie Pluchel

Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel joined the KSLA Stormtracker 12 Team in February 2018.

Kalie is originally from Westfield, Indiana where she experienced all types of weather. From extreme cold and snow to severe weather in the summertime, she has seen it all.

Kalie graduated from Ball State University in December 2017 with a bachelor of science degree in Meteorology & Climatology. At Ball State, she was the Chief Weather Forecaster for the student-run newscast, NewsLink Indiana. She also was a co-founder of Ball State’s first morning show, Waking Up with Cardinal Weather. Kalie interned at our sister station in Memphis and at WISH-TV in Indianapolis.

After her freshman year, she faced her childhood fears of thunderstorms and went storm chasing with a group of students at Ball State. She fell in love with the science and formation of storms and is excited to cover severe weather here in the ArkLaTex.

Outside of weather, Kalie is an avid sports fan. She cheers on the Colts, Pacers, and is a true Hoosier. When basketball season starts you can catch her watching the IU Hoosiers and Butler Bulldogs. Her favorite time of the year is spring for two reasons: warmer temperatures and March Madness! She also enjoys baking, shopping, and binge watching her favorite TV shows.

She is excited to start her career in Shreveport and looks forward to exploring more of the ArkLaTex!