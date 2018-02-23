TAPD: New position to eliminate possible threat of school shooter

In response to concern parents, students, teachers and citizens in Texarkana, AR, the police department is creating a new job solely assigned to vetting all intelligence to prevent an active shooter.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is redirecting an officer into an investigative position that will be assigned to act as a clearing house for vetting intelligence to eliminate the possible threat of a school shooter.

After receiving complaints or finding a post or comment on social media, this officer will immediately assess the credibility of the threat and the person responsible for making it.

Just this past weekend, an Arkansas High School student made non-specific threats of gun violence on Instagram.

Due to a quick response, the student is now in custody and the possibility of an incident in the city did not become a reality.

Texarkana City Manager, Dr. Kenny Haskins gave the approval to unfreeze a hiring freeze in order to create this position.

The TAPD feels confident the new position will help school districts, churches, businesses and citizens by putting the department one step closer to providing a safer environment in the community.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.