Deputies search for 2 thieves in recent car burglaries

Caddo deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are accused of recent car burglaries.

Two locked vehicles in the 300 block of Wildoak in Shreveport were broken into by unknown individuals on Feb. 16.

Deputies say the thieves smashed the car windows and took a purse and two credit cards.

The stolen credit cards were used around 4:20 a.m. the same morning at Walmart on Mansfield Road.

The men were driving a dark vehicle.

Anyone with information on the identities of the thieves is asked to call Detective Russell Hicks at 318-453-5746 or Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

