SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms expected Saturday

The Stormtracker 12 Weather Team has declared Saturday a Severe Weather Alert Day for the possibility of strong to severe storms throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

ENHANCED RISK:

The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather in the northern ArkLaTex around the I-30 corridor. Around the Shreveport-Bossier area is a slight risk. This is due to a line of strong thunderstorms that will move through the region Saturday afternoon.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH:

The Flash Flood Watch has been extended until 12 a.m. on Saturday with the threat of heavy rainfall continuing. Some places could see an additional 1-2 inches of rainfall on top of the high totals this past week. Localized area could pick up as much as 3 more inches. With the ground already high saturated, many roads and low-lying areas could become flooded very quickly.

TIMING:

We could see some scattered showers and storms throughout the morning on Saturday. The threat for severe storms starts in the the northern parts of the ArkLaTex by noon and continuing into 4 p.m.. The Shreveport-Bossier area will get impacted by these storms sometime around 4 p.m. and places like Arcadia and Natchitoches seeing these storms come in later in the evening around 8 p.m..

11am: This is what FutureTrack is showing on the latest model run. Some thunderstorms start to develop in the northern portions of our area around the late morning hours, but most of the ArkLaTex experiencing cloudy skies with a few scattered showers. Around noon is when the I-30 corridor could start to see these strong storms move in.

5pm: By the time we head into the early evening hours, these storms start to form a line moving through the ArkLaTex. This is when we could start to see some very high winds affect the Shreveport-Bossier area.

9pm: These storms start to move into the southeastern portions of the ArkLaTex and will be affecting them throughout most of the night. Everyone should see clearing by 1/2 a.m. on Sunday.

Temperatures will drop just behind the line of storms. This will leave highs on Sunday in the low to mid 60s with some lingering showers hanging out around the area.

THREATS:

The main threats associated with this line of storms would be the potential for more flooding on top of the heavy rain we saw this week as well as damaging winds of more than 60 mph. Winds outside of any storms could be sustained around 20-30 mph throughout the afternoon with gusts up near 40 mph. A few tornadoes are also possible with the greatest chance of seeing those within the Enhanced Risk area. The large hail threat is low, but not zero.

Make sure to check back for more updates.

STAY WEATHER AWARE

