Benton man accused of indecent behavior with 8-year-old

A Benton man has been accused of inappropriately touching an 8-year-old child and has been arrested following an investigation.

Glenn Billings, 54, of Benton is charged with Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

Billings was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon and is booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility.

His bond is listed at $250,000.

Authorities ask if anyone else has been a victim of inappropriate touching or sexual relations by Billings to please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

