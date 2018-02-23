Jeans for Teens collect hundreds for homeless teens

Jalynn collects hundreds of Jeans for homeless teens in Caddo Parish. (Source KSLA News 12)

On Friday, February 23rd Jalynn presented her donation of Jeans for Teens to Homeless Education Coordinator in Caddo Parish.

The collection of jeans is going inside a 'locker' dedicated to helping homeless teens in Caddo Parish.

Together Jalynn and her friends have collected almost 1,000 pairs of jeans.

In honor of Jalynn big accomplishment, Mayor Ollie Tyler, Mary Rounds, and the City of Shreveport made February 13th as Jalynn Mar'Dai's Fashion for a Cause: Jalynn's Jeans for Teens Day.

