Little River reaches major flood stage Friday afternoon

A southwest Arkansas river is threatening to overflow its banks and could flood more than a hundred homes.

After this week’s heavy rainfall, the Little River is above its major flood stage at 30 feet Friday afternoon.

Many living around the area are fearing major problems.

“Our main concern is to keep an eye on the river and to make sure that all of the residents that are along the river are safe,” said Wes Tubor, resident.

“We are just taking some precaution trying to keep water out of their houses,” said Brian Wall, grounds superintendent at Little River County Country Club.

Wall spent all day Thursday filling sandbags hoping to keep the water back.

Two years ago, the area flooded when the river level was 34 feet, according to Wall.

Emergency officials said major flooding can occur in the area at 30 feet.

On the north side of the Little River, water is also fast approaching homes in Sevier County.

“The county judge has already called all of the people with livestock and the country club to tell them what’s coming,” said Little River Emergency Management Don Hale.

Hale continues to say they’ll be watching the water until it starts to recede.

