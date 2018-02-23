Several public boat launching ramps closed in NWLA

Boat ramps in Caddo, Bossier, Red River and Natchitoches, Grant, Rapides and Avoyelles Parishes are closed since rainfall has resulted in increased flows. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

There are several public boat launching ramps closed along the Red River Friday afternoon due to rising water. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

There are several public boat launching ramps closed along the Red River Friday afternoon due to rising water.

Boat ramps in Caddo, Bossier, Red River and Natchitoches, Grant, Rapides and Avoyelles Parishes are closed since rainfall has resulted in increased flows.

The decision to close the public boat launching ramps is a safety measure based on procedures developed by the Red River Waterway Commission along with Red River Valley Association and law enforcement agencies.

The Red River is not closed to boat traffic.

Boaters may want to contact the private marinas on the Red River to discuss launch conditions prior to arrival.

For the latest information, visit www.redriverwaterway.com or call the Red River Waterway Commission at 318-352-7446.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.