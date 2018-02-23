Harte Hanks to lay off 460 employees in Texarkana office

A major employee layoff is coming soon for an ArkLaTex company.

Officials with Harte Hanks contact center in Texarkana, Texas say they will layoff 460 of the company's 570 employees.

Company Spokesman Scott Hamilton said the layoffs will take place over the next 60-90 days.

Hamilton said Harte Hanks has been in Texarkana for more than 10 years.

"We would expect we will continue to operate in Texarkana with 110 or so employees at lease for the time being but there are no plans to shut the facility down completely," Hamilton said.

He said this action is needed because of changes in services to one of Harte Hanks clients. Harte Hanks Center is a customer interaction agency helping large companies interact with their clients through marketing and other services.

The company has about 5000 employees in the United States, Europe and Asia.

