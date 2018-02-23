Police search for missing man diagnosed with Alzheimer's

Police think Cobb took his daughter’s vehicle and left the home sometime overnight. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

MISSING: James Cobb, 76, was last seen Thursday evening when he went to bed at his home. Police say he is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Bossier police need the public’s help finding a missing man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

James Cobb, 76, of Bossier City, was last seen Thursday evening when he went to bed at his home, according to Bossier City police.

His daughter who stays with Cobb tells police when she woke up Friday morning, Cobb and her vehicle were gone from the home.

Cobb stands 5’3” tall, weighs 160 pounds with hazel eyes, gray hair and a beard.

The vehicle is a 2016 Nissan Versa, gold in color with Louisiana license plate 772AWW.

Anyone who may have seen Cobb is asked to call 911.

