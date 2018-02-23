Missing man diagnosed with Alzheimer's found safely - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Missing man diagnosed with Alzheimer's found safely

Bossier police have found a missing man diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. 

James Cobb, 76, of Bossier City, was safely found in Panola County, Texas Friday afternoon. 

He was last seen Thursday evening when he went to bed at his home, according to Bossier City police.

