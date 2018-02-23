Missing man diagnosed with Alzheimer's found safely

Police think Cobb took his daughter’s vehicle and left the home sometime overnight. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

FOUND: James Cobb, 76, was last seen Thursday evening when he went to bed at his home. Police say he is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Bossier police have found a missing man diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

James Cobb, 76, of Bossier City, was safely found in Panola County, Texas Friday afternoon.

He was last seen Thursday evening when he went to bed at his home, according to Bossier City police.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.