Caddo Sheriff discussing impact of rain on Red River

Since rain continues to fall in Caddo Parish, Sheriff Steve Prator is holding a meeting with local officials Friday afternoon to discuss the impact of the rain on the Red River.

The meeting is happening at 1:30 p.m. at the Caddo Emergency Operations Center on Texas Avenue.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a significant rise in the Red River in Shreveport.

The river is currently at 16.87 feet; a forecasted crest of 28 feet is expected by mid-day Monday.

“This only takes into consideration precipitation that has already fallen and what we anticipate to see over the next 48 hours,” said Caddo Parish Sheriff Prator. “This crest could change with additional rainfall, so we want to make sure we are prepared in Caddo Parish.”

People are encouraged to register with the CodeRed emergency notification system on the sheriff’s office website.

