Southwood High School closing early due to power outage - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Southwood High School closing early due to power outage

(Source: Semmie Buffin/ KSLA News 12) (Source: Semmie Buffin/ KSLA News 12)
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Southwood High School in Caddo Parish is closing its doors early Friday afternoon due to a power outage.

Buses are in route to the campus around 1 p.m. to take students home.

The school is without power due to a transformer issue in the neighborhood, according to Caddo Parish Public Schools spokesperson Mary Wood. 

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly