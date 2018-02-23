Body found hanging from Texarkana, TX tree

Texarkana, TX police are investigating after a body was found hanging from a tree Friday morning. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Police say the badly decomposed body was discovered by a KCS train crew working on a track near College Drive.

Police are unsure if the body was there as a result of either a homicide or a suicide.

