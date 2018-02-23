Body found hanging from ETX tree believed to be suicide

Texarkana, TX police are investigating after a body was found hanging from a tree Friday morning. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Texarkana Texas police say they have identified the body of a man found hanging from a tree Friday morning.

Police say the badly decomposed body was discovered around 10:30 p.m. by a KCS train crew working on a track in the 1100 block of College Drive.

According to Texarkana Texas police Spokesman Shawn Vaughn, the body was of a 32-year-old homeless man from Dierks, Arkansas.

The man's family has been notified and told police that they had not heard from him since late last year.

Because the man's death at this time is believed to be a suicide, Vaughn cannot release his name at this time.

The railroad crew who discovered the body thought the body was a leftover Halloween decoration, according to police.

Police are unsure if the body was there as a result of either a homicide or a suicide.

The body is believed to had been at the location for an extended period of time.

Investigators are working to determine the identity of the person and cause of death.

The body has been sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.