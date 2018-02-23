Caddo superintendent responds to Sheriff's comments that teachers should be armed

The Caddo Parish schools' superintendent has issued a response to comments made by the Caddo Parish Sheriff that teachers should be armed.

In a statement, Caddo Parish superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree disagreed with Prator's comments.

He said in part, "With the multitude of obligations they must meet each school year, we cannot also ask of them to take on the responsibility of school security."

On Wednesday, Sheriff Steve Prator said, “Everybody talks after each shooting and nothing ever gets done. We can’t wait on Washington or Congress to solve a local problem when we have resources to take action ourselves,” the parish's top law officer says in an email sent Thursday to School Board members.

“Our schools currently brag of being ‘firearm-free’ zones, literally an invitation for armed evildoers,” Prator's missive says.

Here is the full statement sent by Superintendent Goree.

Dr. Lamar Goree, Superintendent of Caddo Schools: "Educators already have the immense task of taking those that are most precious to us and preparing them for the futures of their dreams. With the multitude of obligations they must meet each school year, we cannot also ask of them to take on the responsibility of school security. As a district, we continue to have the utmost respect for those who take the oath to protect and serve while wearing a badge each day. Knowing this commitment and the sacrifices taken by our highly trained men and women in uniform reinforces our belief that law enforcement officers should be the only individuals on school campuses carrying a weapon. Caddo is prepared to work with local enforcement agencies, including the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Shreveport Police Department, to place additional trained law enforcement officers on our campuses."

