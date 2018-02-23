CC's Coffee House holds grand opening for Shreveport location

A popular New Orleans based coffee house is hosting a grand opening for its new location in Shreveport. (Source: Kai Scates/ KSLA News 12)

The opening of CC’s Coffee House will be at 11:30 a.m. at 7435 Youree Dr.

In celebration, there will be a full day of activities with the first 20 people receiving a year’s worth of free CC’s beverages and the first 100 people receiving CC’s Coffee House Selection samples and coffee canisters.

The coffee house is a family- owned company with more than 40 locations throughout Louisiana and Mississippi.

CC's offers freshly baked foods, hand selected coffee blends and teas, smoothies, and mouth-watering pastries.

The first location opened in New Orleans in 1995.

