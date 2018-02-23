Surveillance video leads to Shreveport burglary arrest

Shreveport police detectives have a man in custody accused of breaking into the garage of a home and stealing thousands of dollars worth of items.

On February 12, Shreveport police patrol officers responded to the 6600 block of Broadway Avenue and contacted a victim who reported more than $5,000.00 in property taken from his garage.

The victim had video surveillance cameras on his property and was able to identify one of three suspects that burglarized his garage as 24-year-old Michael Miller.

Investigators with the property crimes unit found out Miller was jailed at the Shreveport City Jail on unrelated charges.

Following interviews with investigators, he was charged with one count of simple burglary.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.