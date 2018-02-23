Police ID suspect in Shreveport home burglary

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

WANTED: Otis Berthey III,20, of the 2200 block of Riverwood Loop in Bossier City (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police say they've identified the man caught on camera while burglarizing a home last Friday.

Police say just before noon Friday, February 16, a man broke into a home in the 1400 block of Oden Street and took items of value from inside.

The victim’s home surveillance system captured the bandit on video.

The man was identified as 20-year-old Otis Berthey III, of the 2200 block of Riverwood Loop in Bossier City.

After gathering evidence detectives got a warrant charging Berthey with one count of simple burglary and set a bond for him at $75,000.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to Berthey’s whereabouts.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, their website or via the app at P3Tips tp submit information anonymously.

