2 indicted on separate murder charges in Caddo Parish

Two men, Bryan Gibson (left) and David Spruill (right) are now facing murder charges after they were indicted in Caddo Parish. (Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Two men are now facing murder charges after they were indicted in Caddo Parish.

A Shreveport resident was indicted for allegedly committing the first homicide of 2018.

Bryan Scott Gibson, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Shreveport police say Gibson is responsible for a shooting that happened January 4, in the 100 block of Southfield road. The victim, 59-year-old Larry Bryant Davis was found inside Gibson's home with an apparent gunshot wound.

A Coushatta man was also indicted on murder charges for allegedly killing a Shreveport man on Thanksgiving Day.

Shreveport police say 29-year-old David Spruill is responsible for shooting and killing a man on Thanksgiving Day last year.

Police say they found the man's car crashed near the intersection of Live Oak Drive and Shady Lane with the victim, David R. Farley inside with a gunshot wound.

Spruill was found later after running away from the wreck.

After being indicted, both are scheduled to appear in court again on February 27.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.