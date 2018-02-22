Fire damages Springhill's Sonic

Fire damaged the Sonic Drive-In in Springhill the evening of Feb. 22. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Don Tyson)

Fire damaged a fast-food restaurant in northern Webster Parish.

It happened Thursday evening at Sonic Drive-In in the 700 block of South Arkansas Street in Springhill.

No injuries were reported.

The extent of damage and further details about the circumstances of the fire are not yet available.

