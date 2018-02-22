Vacant house catches fire

Fire damaged a vacant house at Gilbert Drive at Jordan Street in Shreveport the evening of Feb. 22. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A blaze damaged a vacant house Thursday night in Shreveport.

The fire in the two-story structure at Gilbert Drive at Jordan Street was reported at 8:02 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the wood-frame house in the 1500 block of Gilbert when the first of 28 firefighters arrived, Chief John Lane said.

Firefighters vacated the structure when flames broke through the roof.

Now they are dousing hot spots and searching the dwelling to ensure no one was inside.

Investigators are on the scene trying to determine what started the blaze.

The house had no utilities turned on.

