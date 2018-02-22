Shoplifting suspect faces several charges after fight with officer at Bossier mall

A man is facing several charges after fighting an officer at the Pierre Bossier Mall. (Source: Doug Warner/KSLA News 12)

A man faces several charges after allegedly fighting an officer Thursday evening at Pierre Bossier Mall.

And the officer has a minor knee injury, authorities said.

Bossier City police were called to the mall around 8:25 p.m. in regard to a shoplifter.

When they arrived, officers contacted the alleged thief and a fight broke out, police spokesman Mark Natale said.

The officer called for backup.

The alleged shoplifter later was taken into custody.

Police say the man most likely will be charged with theft, resisting an officer and battery on an officer.

