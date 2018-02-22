Caddo sheriff thinks some teachers should carry guns

Claude Independent School District has several staff that carry concealed weapons on school grounds.

“Everybody talks after each shooting, and nothing ever gets done. We can’t wait on Washington or Congress to solve a local problem when we have resources to take action ourselves,” Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Caddo School Board should consider allowing select faculty members to have guns on the School District's campuses, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says.

“Everybody talks after each shooting, and nothing ever gets done. We can’t wait on Washington or Congress to solve a local problem when we have resources to take action ourselves,” the parish's top law officer says in an email sent Thursday to School Board members.

“Our schools currently brag of being ‘firearm-free’ zones, literally an invitation for armed evil doers,” Prator's missive says.

"Most of our schools have one armed ‘guard,’ but there are times when that person is distracted or unavailable.”

The sheriff says his proposal is not for everyone, but there are people in schools who have military and law enforcement backgrounds.

Those are the people the Sheriff’s Office wants to look at, Prator says.

“I am recommending that certain faculty members be allowed to possess weapons on campuses.

"These persons would have an exhaustive background and psychological vetting. Once accepted, they would undergo extensive training and further determinations of suitability."

Prator says his office and its Regional Training Academy could help screen and train those who carry guns on campus.

