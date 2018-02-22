Father-son team's hunt for wild hogs leads to some big catches

There's new footage from feral pig trappers in the Shreveport area.

The video shows a successful trapping of 8 feral hogs just a week ago right on the edge of the Southern University campus in north Shreveport.

Just two weeks earlier, the same trappers captured 18 feral hogs nearby in a neighbor's backyard.

"Camera right here with a battery pack," pointed Josh Wilcher. "It (camera) takes pictures of anything that comes in or in front of the trap right there. And it sends it directly to our phone."

Once the alert comes in from their motion-activated camera pointed at the trap, one push of a button on their phone closes the trap gate remotely.

Once the feral hogs are captured, that's just half the battle.

Then, Wilcher said, the pigs have to be transported to what's called a certified weigh station, where eventually they will be slaughtered.

Wilcher gave us a brief tour of the pig trap at Southern University.

And he wasn't alone.

He's just one half of the father-son operation.

Josh's dad, Jimmy, said these wild animals are more than simply a nuisance.

"They tear up the ground. They destroy the landscape. They come in, they will kill animals."

The Wilchers also warn the public that feral hogs can multiply exponentially if their numbers are not controlled.

That's no surprise to hog hunter Jimboy Maple, who said those wild pigs are not gone for good from this part of Shreveport.

"Never! Never will. ... They migrate. And when they put the dogs on 'em, they put 'em further and further back."

That's why Josh and Jimmy Wilcher said they plan to keep those two traps right where they're at for at least one more week.

Next up, they'll be headed to the Mansfield and Castor areas to catch more wild hogs.

