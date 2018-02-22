Police seek man accused of stealing computers from school

Shreveport police need the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for stealing computers from an elementary school. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

It happened on Feb. 14 at Fairfield Elementary School.

Surveillance video shows the burglar removing computers and other items from the building.

Shreveport Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading the identification and arrest of the person.

Anybody with information is asked to call them at 318-673-7373 or visit lockemup.org.

