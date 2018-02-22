Flooding turns life into a daily challenge for Haughton couple

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Recent flash flooding is resurrecting the nightmare of flooding an elderly Bossier Parish couple experienced two years ago.

"So they've been able to drive down here, but all the floods that we've been having washed out the roads and everything," Kimberly Poland said of her parents.

Getting to and from the property is a simple task that Ernie Poland says he no longer can complete with just his two feet.

"I can't live here without that four-wheelers to get in and out of here. And I got a little trailer that I hook up for groceries. Go up to the top of the hill and bring my groceries down," he said.

"If I just had a road, I'd be happy, terribly happy. I can't get her in and out of here. We've been together 52 years and I don't want her to leave ... but this is hard."

Ernie Poland has been living on his property down a narrow path of fallen trees and muddy puddles on McSwain Drive in Haughton for 71 years.

"I've been here all my life. Grandpa helped build that house in 1919. It's been a good one, but it's over," Ernie Poland said.

"It used to be nice before the flood. I had a good gravel road. Everything was nice. I kept my place clean. ... The flood hit and that's it."

It's a nightmare he says he's been reliving of late.

Since flooding has made leaving his home a treacherous voyage, Ernie Poland has been getting help from his daughter.

And now Kimberly Poland is asking for help for her parents.

"My Mom and Dad, like y'all, see it. The road's washed out. There's no way they can get up and down this hill. My Mom's disabled, my Dad's disabled and they need all the help they can."

Some people might ask why the couple doesn't just move.

Ernie Poland says that's not an option.

"I've been here 71. I'll die here. I made my Momma a promise."

