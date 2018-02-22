Red River launches, ArkLaTex roads closed due to high water

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Rising waters have prompted the closure of all boat ramps along Red River between Louisiana Highway 2 and Bishop Point. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

All boat ramps along Red River between Louisiana Highway 2 and Bishop Point are closed.

The closure is due to rising waters as a result of heavy rains in the ArkLaTex.

Flash flooding and floodwaters also led to the shutdown of several roads Thursday.

High water forced closures in McCurtain County, Okla., that included Snow Arena Road, Sharps Road on 37 and Tree Farm Road, according to the National Weather Service office in Shreveport.

The Weather Service also reported flooding on two roadways in the East Texas county of Red River. Closed were Texas Highway 37 between Bogata and Hagansport and Farm-to-Market Road 1487 between Maple and County Road 412.

In Northwest Louisiana, floodwaters overtook several roadways in Bienville Parish. They include:

Cabin Creek Road

Castor Creek Road

CC Road

Danzy Road

Danville Road at the Coulee Creek bridge

Domino Road

Grover Jones Road from Blue Ridge toward Giblsland

Guin Road at the bridge

Iron Bridge Road north and west of Gibsland

Jot 'Em Down Road (west end)

Kenneth Road

Pine Grove Road (various culverts)

Shady Grove Road at Fourcher Creek between Louisiana highways 155 and 501 and the east side of Shady Grove Road

The threat of more rain means motorists need to be on alert for more road closures due to floodwaters, authorities say.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.