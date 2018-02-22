Marshall commission may give city employees a pay increase

Marshall city commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 in the commission chambers at City Hall, 401 S. Alamo Blvd. Among items up for consideration is a proposed pay increase for municipal employees. (Source: Google Maps)

Leaders of an East Texas city will decide Thursday evening whether to give its employees a pay increase later this year.

Marshall city commissioners will consider the proposal when they meet at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers at City Hall, 401 S. Alamo Blvd.

Officials compared salaries paid to employees of cities of similar size to see how much of a raise each job should receive.

The increase, if approved, has been described as historic for Marshall's police officers.

The raise would make the Police Department more competitive in recruiting officers and would help ensure they don't leave, the city's police union says.

District 4 Commissioner William “Doc” Halliday said he is for the raise, which would cost the city about $586,000 a year.

Funds for the pay increase would come from a 1-cent increase in the city's property tax.

Also, city employees would be required to pay about $30 a month for health and dental insurance.

