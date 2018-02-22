Marshall commission vote to give city employees pay raise - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Marshall commission vote to give city employees pay raise

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) -

Leaders of an East Texas city voted to give its employees a pay increase later this year. 

In a vote 6-1 Thursday evening, Marshall city commissioners voted to raise salaries for Marshall city employees. 

Officials compared salaries paid to employees of cities of similar size to see how much of a raise each job should receive.

The increase, if approved, has been described as historic for Marshall's police officers.

The raise would make the Police Department more competitive in recruiting officers and would help ensure they don't leave, the city's police union says.

District 4 Commissioner William “Doc” Halliday said he is for the raise, which would cost the city about $586,000 a year.

Funds for the pay increase would come from a 1-cent increase in the city's property tax.

Also, city employees would be required to pay about $30 a month for health and dental insurance.

