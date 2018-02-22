Technology school gets grant to offer student scholarships

DMII students in the institute’s Animation, Visual Effects and Interactive Content program. (Source: The Digital Media Institute at InterTech)

The Digital Media Institute at Intertech (DMII), a division of BRF, can now give more needs-based student aid and offer a mentorship program thanks to a $25,000 grant.

The anonymous grant will be used for students who qualify for tuition assistance and those who would benefit from mentors to encourage them from enrollment to program completion and eventually job placement in the field of digital media, according to a release from school officials.

“We are very excited about the benefits to the students that this grant is going to make possible, on top of what this education opportunity will provide,” said DMII Executive Director John Miralles. “DMII offers intensive training during a one year accelerated program where students work with current industry computer programs. When our students graduate they are ready for a job in the growing field of digital media.”

Kelly Mccathran says she's always loved the special features in movies and shows that gave a behind the scenes look at how the special effects were done. She graduated in 2010 and struggled to find something that interested her until she discovered the Digital Media Institute at Intertech.

"For me, I love Game of Thrones. and I've always wanted to make my own dragon," said Mccathran.

The school teaches things like animation, visual effects and software development. The students go from not knowing how to do any of it, to being able to go enter the workforce in this field.

"I know it's school, it's still school, but to me, it's like playing every day," said Mccathran.

The students don't have to learn subjects they won't need as much.

"I was tired of math and science and all the stuff I didn't really want to do in life. So I was looking for a school for a school where I could just focus more on art and things," said student Lauren Fulco.

The release goes on to say DMII was recently given authorization by the U.S. Department of Education to participate in federal financial aid programs, such as the Pell grant program and federally backed student loans.

DMII also accepts the GI Bill, which could cover some of the program’s tuition for veterans and eligible family members.

Students who qualify for the new scholarships can start applying for enrollment as early as August.

DMII will soon be enrolling students for its two summer camp programs.

The programs are geared toward younger students who are interested in exploring a career in animation/visual effects or video game development.

Interested students can learn more at www.DMI.edu.

