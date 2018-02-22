Flash flood threat continues, chance of severe weather this weekend

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

We're still tracking the potential threat of possible flash flooding the next few days and a chance of severe weather this weekend.

BREAKING RECORDS:

After heavy rain moved through the ArkLaTex yesterday, many areas saw multiple inches of rain. Shreveport, Texarkana, El Dorado, AR; and Longview, TX all broke daily rainfall records.

Other places saw anywhere from 1-4 inches with isolated locations seeing up to 6 inches.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH EXTENDED:

With more rain on the way, the National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Watch until 6 a.m. Friday. We may not be seeing the moderate to heavy rainfall as we saw yesterday, but more rain is on the way.

With some roadways and low lying areas still holding water, the flash flood threat increases with more rain expected the next few days. Make sure to give yourself extra time to reach your destination. If you see a flooded road, turn around and do not drive through it.

As we move into tonight, we could see some pockets of moderate to heavy rain and this could bring more flash flooding. Rainfall totals could increase by one or two inches on top of the heavy rain we saw yesterday within the next few days.

The heaviest rain looks to be in the I-30 corridor, where they already saw the some of the highest totals yesterday. As we move into tomorrow, scattered showers are possible throughout the entire day.

In the afternoon hours is when the chances will continue for the northern ArkLaTex, where everyone else may see a few light showers.

RIVERS, STREAMS, AND LAKES:

We have been keeping an eye on the levels of the rivers, lakes, and streams throughout the ArkLaTex. Right now, most do not have flooding in their area, however, there are a select few that do have minor flooding.

Two locations in Texas are seeing moderate flooding. The Sulphur River is seeing levels around 26.34 feet with the flood stage being at 20ft. Lake Fork Creek is currently at 18 feet with the flood stage being at 16 feet.

This is a map of all the rivers, lakes, creeks, and bayous across the ArkLaTex. We will be keeping an eye on all of these as we expect more rain in the forecast.

(Source: National Weather Service)

ALERT DAY: SATURDAY

An Alert Day has been declared for Saturday with the threat of severe storms moving throughout the ArkLaTex. The Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, Oklahoma has issued a slight risk for severe weather on Saturday.

A front will be stalling just north of us keeping warm gulf moisture in the area and increasing the threat for severe storms. This is what it could look like going into Saturday afternoon with heavy rain moving through the area.

The main threat with this storm is damaging winds. With that, we can't rule out any spin ups or an isolated tornado. The threat was hail looks low, but not completely zero. We could see some moderate to heavy downpours as well and that could cause more of a flash flooding threat.

Make sure to check back for more updates.

STAY WEATHER AWARE

