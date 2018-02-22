Right lane blocked on I-20 west due to tractor-trailer tow - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Right lane blocked on I-20 west due to tractor-trailer tow

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

An early morning traffic incident has a lane blocked on Interstate 20 west in West Shreveport on Thursday.

Early Thursday morning, a tractor-trailer left the roadway when trying to enter Interstate 20 west from Monkhouse Drive.

Crews are working to recover the tractor-trailer at this time. According to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, the process could take some time, and it could take even longer due to the soaked ground.

However, congestion is minimal at this time.

