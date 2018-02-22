Right lane blocked on I-20 west due to tractor-trailer tow

An early morning traffic incident has a lane blocked on Interstate 20 west in West Shreveport on Thursday.

Early Thursday morning, a tractor-trailer left the roadway when trying to enter Interstate 20 west from Monkhouse Drive.

Crews are working to recover the tractor-trailer at this time. According to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, the process could take some time, and it could take even longer due to the soaked ground.

However, congestion is minimal at this time.

The right lane is blocked I-20 West at Monkhouse Drive due to vehicle recovery efforts. Congestion is minimal at this time. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) February 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.