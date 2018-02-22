Natchitoches Parish Schools closed on Thursday

Natchitoches Parish Schools will be closed on Thursday, according to a Facebook post.

According to a message from Superintendent of Schools Dale Skinner, the closure is due to inclement weather and reports of hazardous travel conditions.

The Central Louisiana Technical Community College campus in Natchitoches will also be closed due to flooding and a flood advisory, according to a CLTCC official. However, all other campuses will be open.

