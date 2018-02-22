James: More showers and storms will push across the ArkLaTex

More showers and storms will push northeast across Northwest Louisiana early this morning.

These showers and storms could cause additional flooding. Flash Flood Warnings continue across parts of the area this morning.

UPDATE: FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been extended to 6AM Friday. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible today, which could dump another 1"-2". That's on top of the rain we saw yesterday!



Temperature-wise, it's cool enough for a light jacket. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s and will range from the upper 40s up north to the low 70s down south.

It won't take long for more showers and storms to develop. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will develop late this morning through much of the afternoon.

Even though the rain won't be as widespread or as heavy, it could still cause additional flooding or agitate our current flooding situation.

The best chance of rain today will be across the I-30 corridor. There's going to be a big range of temperatures this afternoon.

The rain will likely become more widespread tonight, especially across the I-30 corridor.

For the most part, temperatures are either going to hold steady or warm tonight.

We all warm up on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Scattered rain chances continue into Saturday with highs sticking in the middle 70s with lows in the low 50s.

KEEP THE UMBRELLA HANDY >> In addition to the rain we saw yesterday, parts of the ArkLaTex could see another 3-6" of rain by Sunday.



Most of the area is under a slight risk for strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon, so a few severe storms will be possible.

