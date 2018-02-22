On National Chili Day, a list of the top 10 chili cities in the U.S. (including only 3 in Texas)

Break out the antacids and celebrate.

It's National Chili Day.

Did you know that chili manufacturers in Texas successfully lobbied their Legislature to have chili proclaimed the official state food “in recognition of the fact that the only real 'bowl of red' is that prepared by Texans,” reports PartyExcuses.com.

The website also notes that the late President Lyndon B. Johnson was a big chili lover. And his favorite recipe became known as Pedernales River chili, named after the site of his Texas ranch.

PartyExcuses.com quotes LBJ as once saying: "Chili concocted outside of Texas is usually a weak, apologetic imitation of the real thing. One of the first things I do when I get home to Texas is to have a bowl of red. There is simply nothing better.”

The quick-service food company Wienerschnitzel says to forget what you’ve heard about chili being a Texas-only specialty.

In fact, only three Texas locales made Wienerschnitzel's list of the top 10 chili cities in the nation.

Ranked in order, the California-based company says the best chili can be found in:

Los Angeles Dallas Phoenix Houston San Francisco/Oakland, Calif. Chicago Baton Rouge Springfield, Mo. Cincinnati, and, San Antonio, which Wienerschnitzel says is credited with first popularizing chili in the 1890s.

