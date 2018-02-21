Teen accused of firing gun into residence with 4 people inside

BOOKED: Owen Cade Scallion (left), 17, of the 200 block of Conley Road in Goldonna, and Jamie Lynn Desadier, 44, of the 1400 block of Washington Street in Natchitoches (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

A man, woman and children were in a house in Natchitoches Parish when someone fired a gun into the dwelling.

It happened about 2:55 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Evangeline Drive near Natchitoches, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

Now a 17-year-old and his father are in jail.

Owen Cade Scallion, of the 200 block of Conley Road in Goldonna, is being held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count each of aggravated assault and resisting arrest. His bonds total $80,500.

And 44-year-old Jamie Lynn Desadier, of the 1400 block of Washington Street in Natchitoches, faces a probation violation and one count of accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder. His bond has been set at $15,000.

The gunfire happened when Scallion went to the residence to retrieve some of his belongings, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

He is accused of loosening the light bulb under the carport and firing a gun three times through a door when he was asked to leave.

The bullets lodged in a wall.

No one was wounded.

Desadier was with Scallion when sheriff's deputies saw a 2000 Nissan Xterra they were seeking on Washington Street then stopped the car on Lakeshore Drive in Natchitoches.

While deputies were talking with Scallion, he returned to the car and fled.

They chased him from Lakeshore Drive, to Bonnette Street then North 5th Street and on to Robbins Drive.

It was there that Scallion allegedly jumped out of the car, dropped a handgun on the ground then picked up the gun and fled into woods nearby.

Deputies searched the area and found footprints leading to a residence in the Washington Street area, but Scallion was nowhere to be found.

About 8 a.m. Tuesday, authorities got word that Scallion was at a residence in the 200 block of Albert Conley Road in Goldonna.

He ran out the back door and into the woods when deputies arrived.

Scallion surrendered about a half hour after deputies set up a perimeter around the area.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this case to call sheriff's Detective Victor Kay at (318) 357-7830.

