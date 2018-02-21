3 arrested in connection with drive-by shooting

Demario Braxton is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit assault by drive-by shooting. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Kyara Claiborne is charged with one count of illegal carrying of weapons. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Three people have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Natchez on Monday morning. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Three people have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Natchez on Monday morning.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of LA Highway 119 near Sowell Street.

A neighbor on the scene told deputies a white Ford pickup truck passed the home and fired a shot. The vehicle then turned around and fired another towards him passing his home.

Later, Natchitoches deputies saw a the white 2007 Ford pickup truck parked near a business on LA Highway 1 in Natchitoches.

Deputies identified four people in the vehicle as 24-year old Antoria Shakell Forest, 20-year-old Demario Dewayne Braxton, 21-year-old Kyara Monshanay Claiborne and another unidentified woman who was not involved in the shooting.

During the interview process, deputies arrested Forest, Braxton and Claiborne in connection with the shooting.

During a pat down of Claiborne, deputies found a semi-automatic handgun and ammunition on her. Deputies also found a small bag of marijuana in Braxton’s pocket.

Forest is charged with one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting.

Claiborne is charged with illegal carrying of weapons.

Braxton is charged with one count of criminal conspiracy to commit assault by drive-by shooting and one possession of CDS I marijuana.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.