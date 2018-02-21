Louisiana Congressman introduces bill to improve rural infrastructure

Representative Ralph Abraham wants to get a bill passed that would help bring better roads and faster internet to rural communities.

A Louisiana Congressman wants to get a bill passed that would help bring better roads and faster internet to rural communities.

It's called Revitalizing Rural America.

Representative Ralph Abraham says it allows local municipalities, school boards and police jurors to get direct access to 2.1 billion dollars of the department of transportation money. The money would be given out through grants.

It would be redirected to go for infrastructure improvements in rural communities across the nation including, roads, bridges, water and wastewater projects and broadband internet access.

"Right now, that money is being used for what I call an urban wish list. Bike Paths, Botanical Gardens, those types of deals for the large cities. All that is good, but I've got cities right here in Louisiana that are drinking and bathing in brown water," explained Rep. Abraham.

Representative Abraham says it has been introduced in Congress and he's working on getting co-sponsors before it goes to the House and Senate for a vote.

Rep. Abraham represents Louisiana's 5th District, which includes Ruston, Monroe and Alexandria.

