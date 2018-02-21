Some fear downtown Shreveport building collapse

Despite a partial roof collapse of a downtown Shreveport business on Monday, inspectors gave the 'all clear' just two hours later. That has at least one downtowner saying he can't believe the building is being called structurally sound.

It all began shortly before 11:30 Monday morning, February 19, at the old Uneeda Biscuit building in the 700 block of Milam Street in downtown Shreveport.

The owner of the building next door, local attorney John Hammons, told us he won't soon forget the sound of that partial roof collapse.

"It felt like an earthquake here in this building. Walls were shaking," described Hammons.

But later, as Hammons watched news coverage of the partial collapse he heard Shreveport Fire Department Chief of Safety John Lane tell us, "The structure's stability of the building is intact."

Hammons told us he couldn't believe what he was hearing. "Really? You can re-evaluate the structural integrity of a seven floor building in a period of less than an hour?"

At the scene, city council member Jeff Everson told us he is also the real estate agent for the 114 year-old property that's up for sale.

"I know that we have already had to tear down a building next to it. So it would be bad to have, you know you don't want to have too many empty lots on a street. You'd like to have some buildings still there. So, I hope that it's still salvageable," said Everson.

Hammons added that he's been urged to not make a big issue out of the building's safety, since it could be sold in the next month. Then, the argument goes, the new owners can restore it.

But Hammons insists the building needs help right now. He's hoping media attention will bring about some changes to this structure so that no one gets hurt.

If that strategy doesn't work Hammons said his next step would be to turn to the city council.

But Hammons concluded if none of those steps work it may come down to litigation.

That's because Hammons said he's convinced even if the collapse remained internal, all that force would act like a bomb shooting glass out onto Milam Street on the first floor; not to mention the potential damage it could do to his building.

The chief building official for the city of Shreveport, Gary Norman, told us over the phone that they would never take a chance on safety and the building is safe for now.

Hammons also said he had reported a previous partial roof collapse back in the summer of 2016. that led him to write a letter to the city telling them the building is dangerous. Now, nearly two years later it has happened again.

