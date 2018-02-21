Shreveport attorney does not think adjoining building is safe

Crews worked Monday to secure the scene after a roof partially collapsed in downtown Shreveport. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA News 12)

Inspectors gave the "all clear" just two hours after the collapse of part of the roof on a structure in downtown Shreveport.

That has at least one downtown tenant saying he can't believe the building is being called structurally sound.

Attorney John Hammons said he reported a partial roof collapse in summer 2016 that led him to write a letter to the city telling them the building is dangerous.

Nearly two years later, it has happened again.

It all began shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday at the former Uneeda Biscuit building in the 700 block of Milam Street.

Hammons, who owns the building next door, said he won't soon forget the sound of the partial roof collapse.

"It felt like an earthquake here in this building. Walls were shaking."

But later, as Hammons watched news coverage of the partial collapse, he heard Shreveport Fire Department Chief of Safety John Lane tell KSLA News 12, "The structure's stability of the building is intact."

Hammons said he couldn't believe what he was hearing.

"Really? You can re-evaluate the structural integrity of a seven-floor building in a period of less than an hour?"

At the scene, City Councilman Jeff Everson said he is the real estate agent for the 114-year-old property that's up for sale.

"I know that we have already had to tear down a building next to it. So it would be bad to have, you know, you don't want to have too many empty lots on a street. You'd like to have some buildings still there," he said.

"So I hope that it's still salvageable."

Hammons said he's been urged to not make a big issue of whether the building is safe since it could be sold within the next month.

Then, the argument goes, the new owners can restore it.

Hammons insists the building needs help now. And he hopes media attention will bring about some changes to the structure so no one gets hurt.

If that strategy doesn't work, the attorney said his next step would be to turn to the City Council.

If none of those steps works, Hammons concluded, it may come down to litigation.

That's because he is convinced that even if the collapse remained internal, all that force would act like a bomb shooting glass out onto Milam Street on the first floor, not to mention the potential damage it could do to his building.

The chief building official for the city of Shreveport, Gary Norman, said that the building is safe for now and that they never would take a chance on safety.

