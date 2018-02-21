Shreveport man faces 20 years in jail after guilty plea

Xavier Breonte Strickland, 29, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Shreveport man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty last week in a drug trafficking crime.

Xavier Breonte Strickland, 29, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to the guilty plea, parole officers went to Strickland’s home on June 2, 2017, in response to a parole violation.

Officers searched his bedroom and found a Ruger pistol with one round of ammunition in the chamber underneath a green tote bag in the bedroom closet.

Next to the bag was a black zipper pouch that contained a digital scale and a bag with 31 grams of marijuana.

Strickland also faces a $1 million fine.

The court sentencing date is set for June 1, 2018.

