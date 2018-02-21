Shreveport man faces 20 years in jail after guilty plea - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport man faces 20 years in jail after guilty plea

A Shreveport man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty last week in a drug trafficking crime.

Xavier Breonte Strickland, 29, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to the guilty plea, parole officers went to Strickland’s home on June 2, 2017, in response to a parole violation.

Officers searched his bedroom and found a Ruger pistol with one round of ammunition in the chamber underneath a green tote bag in the bedroom closet.

Next to the bag was a black zipper pouch that contained a digital scale and a bag with 31 grams of marijuana.

Strickland also faces a $1 million fine.

The court sentencing date is set for June 1, 2018.

