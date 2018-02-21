Bossier Library Staff put their emergency training to the test

Authorities in Bossier Parish simulated several emergency drills Wednesday morning, including response to an active-shooter inside the Bossier Parish Central Library.

"Roughly 2,800 people come into this location in a week. A lot of our other locations are busy as well," said Bossier Parish Sheriff's Deputy, Lt. Ron Glovier. "They’ve always had plans for evacuation, plans for tornado drills and fire drills and such, but the active shooter drill unfortunately it’s something that we’re seeing more and more of, and we need to prepare all of our staff members for that. That's why we came together and put together a policy and plan and started implementing."



Under the watchful eyes of Bossier Parish Deputies, Bossier City Police and Homeland Security officials, library employees reacted to simulated chaos.

"I’m glad we’re doing it, I hope this is as close to the real thing as we get but it’s definitely a good thing," expressed Rachard Dennis who has been with the library system for 6 years. He says the live drills helped put their training in focus.

"We take it seriously," Dennis continued, "We want people to be secure and safe if anything does happen, we wanna be able to respond."

"They reacted better than I thought," said Library Circulation Manager, Tammie Crochet, noting the drills help build confidence in her staff and the community.

"It’s the first time I’ve ever participated in one that was live," she said, "so it was a little bit hairier, but we practiced a lot, and we’ve done a lot of drills and I’m confident that we can handle the situation if it happens. It could happen here, it could happen anywhere."

"Run, hide, fight," said Lt. Glovier, "First of all get out of whatever structure you’re in, run. If you can’t make it out, then you’re going to hide the best that you can. The worst case, if you have to fight, fight like you’ve never fought before for your life."

Lifesaving lessons, than can be used almost anywhere.

"It’s something you need to be prepared for," explained Lt. Glovier, "Don’t let it ruin your day-to-day life, go on with your lives, but be prepared and be safe with it."

Bossier Parish Deputies say their library training drills are now sparking the conversation and need for training at libraries across the state.

