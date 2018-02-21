Alleged threat at Northwood High proves to be unfounded

A threat reportedly made against a Caddo Parish school has proved to be unfounded, authorities say.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was made aware Tuesday of a Facebook post about a possible threat at Northwood High.

The person who posted the message alleged that a family member threatened to attempt a shooting at the school in north Shreveport.

"That information was investigated by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Youth Services divisions on Tuesday night and was determined to be unfounded," says a statement from the Sheriff's Office.





“We are grateful for the efforts of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office in investigating these allegations and determining them to not be credible,” Caddo schools Superintendent Lamar Goree says in the statement. "We will continue to take every threat seriously and work with our law enforcement partners to investigate them thoroughly.”

The results of the investigation will be turned over to the Caddo School Board for follow-up, the Sheriff's Office reports.

“Any threat to the safety of our students will be taken very seriously. And we will use every resource we have to investigate them,” Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says in the statement.

“I encourage the public to speak up and let us know when they hear and see things that cause them concern. Students should remember that their school resource officers are an excellent liaison to the Sheriff’s Office or Police Department and are always available to listen to their concerns.”

