Love Your Heart: electrophysiology studies

The normal resting heart rate for adults is 60 to 100 beats a minute.

If it gets faster than that, you may have a problem with your heart.

Trichel's heart rate jumped to 170. He went to the emergency room, where they quickly got his heart rate back down into the 60s.

Then it happened again.

"Two weeks later, I had another episode. My heart went up to 170. I went to the emergency room, and it didn't come down for quite a while," Trichel said.

He was referred to Dr. Sai Konduru, an electrophysiologist with Willis-Knighton Health System.

"These rhythms can hit them at any point, basically interfering with their lifestyles, and having to come to the ER multiple times to get this treated," Konduru said. "So these symptoms can be disabling."

He suggested that Trichel have an electrophysiology study.

"I compare it to one of the electricians coming to a home and checking the circuit box," Konduru said.

The procedure is fairly simple.

A doctor moves catheters into your body through a vein and into your heart.

"We are trying to identify that particular area that is giving vice to the abnormal rhythms. So that is the EP study part," the doctor said.

"It's kind of like detective work trying to identify the problem area."

During the procedure, the patient is awake but can't feel what's happening.

"And then, the majority of the time, once we identify and map that abnormal heart rhythm to a particular area of the heart, we can treat it at the same time," Konduru said.

Treatment is through a cardiac ablation.

"What we are doing is cauterizing, or as some people call it, buzzing those extra connections sometimes in the heart or those abnormal areas that are giving vice to these fast heart rhythms," Konduru explained.

As for Trichel, he said he was down for two days but felt better once it was over.

"The third day, I was back doing what I wanted to do. And my heart has never gone up that high again."

