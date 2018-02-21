High water, flash flooding reported on ArkLaTex streets

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Car sitting in high water on Patricia Drive in Bossier City. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A number of streets in the Northwest Louisiana area are reporting high water as rain continues to pound the ArkLaTex.

According to Bossier City police, barricades and high water signs are being placed at several locations in Bossier City that typically flood during periods of heavy rain.

Areas that are reporting street flooding include:

Hamilton Road under railroad overpass between Green Street and Cox Street

Old Minden Road at Preston Boulevard

James Street at Shed Road

Doctors Drive at Shed Road

Landry Drive between Airline Drive and Doctors Drive

Benton Road at Alameda Drive

1300-1600 block of Airline Drive

Patricia Drive at Michael Street

James Street at East Texas Street

The North Gate at Barksdale Air Force Base is currently closed due to flooding, according to officials.

Barksdale’s Main Gate (West Gate) has opened the gate near the visitor’s center to divert traffic away from the flooded areas inside the base. The Industrial Gate is currently open to all traffic.

In Shreveport, police say the 9600 block of Hillsborro Drive is closed due to a fallen tree.

This list will continue to be updated throughout the day.

